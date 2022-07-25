0
Menu
News

Cancel Free SHS – Educate Africa Institute

FSHS The free SHS policy has faced many challenges since its implementation

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An education policy think tank; Educate Africa Institute has called for a total cancellation of the government’s flagship policy, Free Senior High Secondary School (Free SHS).

According to the policy think tank, the government must be bold to cancel the policy and come out with an improved scholarship scheme to cushion the impoverished students in the country.

This, the institute explained must be done devoid of partisanship to fine-tune the policy.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Educate Africa Institute, William Boadi, “If it cannot be cancelled it must be reviewed to meet the needs of students and the teachers in the education sector.”

He made this call while reacting to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service(GES), Prof Opoku Amankwa’s claim that the government is reviewing the policy to see what cost can be borne by parents as part of the sustainability of the Free SHS policy.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday 25, 2022, he said “let not people get me wrong, I loved the policy because it has nothing to do with discrimination when it comes to accessing education in the country… but the government is not able to finance the policy hence the challenges facing the policy.”

He maintained that the policy is a laudable one but it is fraught with challenges because of the lack of consensus in the implementation of the policy.

There must be access to quality education and being cheap for all must also be a guiding principle, he noted.

He added that the way and manner the policy was implemented was the problem.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
Mahama slams 'architects' of 'needless controversy' over Atta-Mills' resting place
Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Related Articles: