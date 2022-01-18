Cancel Kelni GVG contract, let Telcos source NIA database directly – Yayra Koku

Systems Analyst and former staff of NIA, Yayra Koku

A systems Analyst and former staff of National Identification Authority(NIA), Yayra Koku has urged government to halt the SIM card re-registration and direct the NIA to share their data with the Telcos.

This directive, according to him, will prevent over 16 million Ghanaians from queuing to register their SIMS because NIA already has that data.



“In the NIA database your Ghana card is linked to your phone number, and your phone number is linked to your Ghana card.



Now you’re saying I should use this same Ghana card, go to the Telcos and link this same Ghana card to my phone number and capture my biometric data which NIA already has.



Digitalization is supposed to make things easy for us not to frustrate us but with what is going on we’re being frustrated,” Yayra Koku told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Agoo TV/Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



He claimed all the details being collected by the Telcos from those who have queued at the various centers going through the SIM card registration, the NIA already has it.

“What is happening is that a private entity is now doing the registration on behalf of NCA. So the money that is supposed go to go to NCA is now going to a private entity,” he said.



He opined that the best way out is for the government to halt the registration and invite all the stakeholders (MOC, NCA, MTN, NIA, Vodafone, AirtelTigo) into a meeting and direct NIA to share their data with the Telcos with MOC and NCA playing a supervisory role.



Subsequently, he intimated that the government can issue a directive for all those who gave wrong or someone’s phone number during the NIA registration to go to any NIA center to update their records.



For him, the crowding of people to undertake processes that require technologies defeats the digitalization of the economy by the government.