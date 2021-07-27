Cancel foreign trips, buying of vehicles for MPs and Council of State members - Kwesi Pratt

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has kicked against the purchase of cars for Members of Parliament (MPs) and Council of State in the midst of the third wave of the coronavirus.

Ghana is said to be experiencing a third wave following the outbreak of the Indian 'Delta' variant in the nation.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo confirmed this during his 26th nation address on COVID-19 on Sunday, July 25, 2021.



The President said; "As per data available from the Ghana Health Service, it appears that unfortunately, our nation like many others is experiencing a third wave of covid infections…largely driven by the Delta variant of the virus, which, according to the World Health Organisation, has increased transmissibility rates, and, in our case in Ghana, has led, in recent weeks, to a rise in hospitalization and ICU bed uptakes, and, tragically, deaths."



Touching on the issue, Kwesi Pratt Jnr proposed that government should not buy the cars but instead use the money to remedy the Coronavirus situation in the country.



He stressed, "Between finding solutions to COVID and buying vehicles for MPs and Council of State, which one should we do? So, some things aren't important. From today, there should be no official trips. What do we gain from the conferences our leaders attend? We must cancel them".

"Until such a time that we resolve COVID, vehicles for Council of State members and MPs must be canceled . . . When the President came in 2017, one of the first policy measures he introduced was that buying new cars for government officials is rescinded; it is important today that we cancel it than buy those cars. Then find money to purchase the vaccines and vaccinate us."



According to him, finding solutions to the pandemic disease should be seen as a national priority and treated as such.



"These are not normal times . . . so we have to do extraordinary things. Tough measures; tough economic measures in order to be able to move forward!'', he emphasized.



Mr. Pratt spoke on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show.