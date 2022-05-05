Cancelation of E-Levy will be NDC government’s first business in parliament in 2025 – Defeamekpor

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor

1.5% levy imposed on electronic transfers

Mahama promises to cancel E-Levy



South Dayi MP rubbishes NPP’s response to E-Levy cancelation promise



Opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has proclaimed that a repeal of the Electronic Transfer Act otherwise known as E-Levy will be the foremost agenda of his party when they capture power in the next elections.



His statement comes on the back of a promise by former President Jon Dramani Mahama who is tipped as a likely flagbearer of the party that the E-Levy will be repealed by his party after 2024.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show, a confident Dafeamekpor declared that a motion to repeal the E-Levy will be the first business of an NDC government in Ghana’s 9th 1992 Constitution Parliament come 2025.

According to him, the NDC will not only capture power in 2024 but will also have a clear majority advantage in the 9th Parliament to win a vote to repeal the 1.5% levy imposed on electronic transfers.



“We will cancel it on the first day of the first sitting of parliament on January 7, 2025. It will be the first issue on the order of government in parliament. We will repeal it,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party has tagged the promise by the NDC to repeal E-Levy as a mere political gimmick.



But in response, Mr Dafeamekpor said the ruling party has only sought to deploy propaganda against their promise.