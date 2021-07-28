Cancellation of Assin North parliamentary election travesty of justice – Minority

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The NDC minority in parliament has described as a travesty of justice decision by Cape Coast high court to annul the parliamentary elections in the Assin North Constituency.

Addressing the media in parliament, minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, argued though the governing NPP has captured the courts, the NDC will use the same legal process to ensure the seat remains with the party.



The Tamale South MP hinted his side will no longer cooperate with the majority over what he terms manipulation of the courts to shore up NPP numbers in parliament.



“Danger begets our democracy with the development happening. But as I have assured you we remain unshaken, we remain very resolved and cooperation will suffer, nothing more,” he said.



The Cape Coast High Court has canceled the 2020 Parliamentary election held in the Assin North constituency which saw the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) candidate Joe Gyakye Quayson being elected as Member of Parliament.

The Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the constituency.



The court has also restrained James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the MP for Assin North constituency.



The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, went to court claiming that Quayson held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of his election, and therefore must be restrained from performing the duties of a Member of Parliament.