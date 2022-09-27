Cancer patients at Korle-Bu stranded as radiotherapy machines breakdown for over a week

Some of the cancer patients at KBTH are expressing worry over their health

Some cancer patients at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital are expressing great worries over their health after having been stranded in hostels due to the breakdown of machines at the hospital.

The patients, many of whom are undergoing their final stages of recovery, have complained to GhanaWeb about the lack of communication from the management of the hospital.



One of the patients, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told GhanaWeb in a phone interview that she and other people who have travelled from far, have been forced to rent hostels nearby, in the hope that the situation would be resolved soon.



“I am cancer patient. We’ve gone through chemo and done everything we need to do and we’re currently at the last stages of our process. The doctor gave me five weeks and I have already done two weeks but on the third week, we were told the machine was faulty. This week, which is the fourth week also, we are being told the same thing.



“When we asked the authorities if this would not affect our recovery process, they insist it will not but we are not convinced. We are a lot of people too – numbering over 40. All we want to know is whether we will be alright or not.

“We have been forced to rent rooms at the mothers hostel because of the therapy. People have come all the way from Koforidua and other places and they are all forced to rent places to stay in,” she explained.



The National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre treats over 720 cancer patients annually, with five percent of its caseload comprising foreigners from countries in the sub-region who do not have this facility, details on kbth.gov.gh stated.



As of the time of going to press, GhanaWeb had made countless unsuccessful attempts at getting a reaction from the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



