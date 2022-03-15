Cancer survivor commends UK govt for coming to the aid of Ukraine cancer children

Brenna is a cancer survivor

The nine-year-old cancer survivor, Brenna Fosua Addai, has commended the government of the United Kingdom (UK) for adhering to the plea of children with cancer in Ukraine and evacuating them for safer treatment.

According to her, the move has come as a big relief to children with cancers and their parents.



Breanna Addai, who has been advocating for childhood cancers and hoped to become an ambassador for children with cancer made the appeal when the feud between Ukraine and Russia intensified that children with cancer were likely to lose their lives if they were not evacuated to a safer place for treatment.



In a solidarity message to the two countries and world leaders, she called for a ceasefire and negotiation to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to help save the lives of cancer children in Ukraine.



But reports from BBC on Monday indicated that 21 children had been flown to the UK to undergo life-saving cancer treatment on the National Health Service (NHS).



The report said the 21 children would be offered the best possible care in hospitals around the country.

Little Breanna expressed gratitude saying “We're grateful to the UK government for coming to the rescue of these vulnerable ones and putting smiles on their faces in times of their greatest need."



She also commended the government and other international organisations for their support in making this a reality.



"Thank you international organisations, especially the President of Ghana and his government for your intervention in making this a reality. Children with cancer are grateful and will forever be grateful for saving their lives."



She, therefore, called for calm between the two countries stating that peaceful dialogue, diplomacy was the only solution to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.