'Candidate' Duffuor 'picks' Iddrisu and Bagbin as vice-presidential choices

Former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffuor has given the strongest hint possible about whether or not he will contest for flagbearership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



He dropped the hints in two separate interviews that aired on Monday, November 29, 2021; the same day he presented a lecture on the economy of the country in Accra.



In his interview with TV3, he was asked about a possible vice presidential pairing in the event that he wins the NDC's flagbearership race.



He pointed at two lawyers currently serving in the leadership of Parliament. Speaker Alban Bagbin and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.

“There are two people who are doing very well in politics, they are lawyers. Look at Bagbin with over 30 years in politics, look at this young man Haruna, any of them. If I have Haruna Iddrisu or Bagbin, any could be my running mate, they are working hard, they are in politics and they will compliment me," he told Roland Walker.







On his presidential aspirations, he stated: “I was the Finance Minister so I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet, if we get there and I am given the nod why not?”



On Citi TV's 'Point Of View' programme, he told host Bernard Avle that he had previously been talked into running by influential people but he turned down their advice.



"We have not got there yet," he responded to whether he was going to contest former President John Dramani Mahama, adding that there was no pressure on him.



He answered "yes" to whether he was thinking about it before adding: "People who had influence had at a point in time asked me to run and I didn’t do it."