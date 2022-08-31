0
Canoe rider drowns in River Birim, residents cry for bridge

Drowning Peep The victim volunteered himself for many years to help residents cross the Birim River

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A canoe rider, Kwadwo Ayeh has drowned in River Birim in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred Monday, August 29, 2022, at about 2:00 pm but a search to retrieve the body has not been successful.

Kwadwo Ayeh alias Joe, a middle-aged man volunteered himself many years now to help farmers, school children, and pregnant women at Akyem Bomso and Kukubi to cross the river.

He took cash or foodstuff from the farmers in return as appreciation.

Residents of Akyem Kukubi, Akyem Bomso, and surrounding farming communities have intensified their appeal to the government to construct a bridge on river Birim in the area.

