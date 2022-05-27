Cantonments, Airport, Ridge: Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands

Dr Wireko Brobbey, Ebenezer B. Sakyi Hughes and Yaw Osafo Maafo

A careful reading of the 19-page document that listed some prominent individuals and politicians who own state lands and state properties available to GhanaWeb shows that Cantonments, Airport and Ridge residential areas where prime areas that some top governing NPP functionaries acquired state lands or buildings between 2005 and 2007.

The premium price of the houses acquired by these functionaries was between over GHC6,000.00 to over GHC100,000,000.00.



Page 4, Appendix 2A names individuals like Yaw Osafo Maafo, Dr Wireko Brobbey, I.C. Quaye, Prof. A.B. Akosah, Dr Seth Twum, Prof E.A. Quartey, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Van Dosoo, Nii Amaa Ofosu Amaah, among others as acquiring either state lands or buildings at Cantonment at a premium cost of over GHC55,000,000.00 to over 90,000,000.00.



Page 5, Appendix 2B also names individuals like Justice S.A.B. Akuffo, Ebenezer B. Sakyi Hughes, Elizabeth Ohene, S.K. Boafo, Justice A.K.B. Kludze, Hon Dr Osei Akoto, Shirley Ayorkor, Botchwey, Prof Ashie Kotey, J.H. Mensah, Dr. Yaw Osei, Dr. Joe Blankson, among others as acquiring state lands and buildings at Airport, Cantonments and Ridge Residential areas at a premium cost of over GHC6,000.00 to GHC180,000.00.



Background



There were news reports last week that the Government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of portions of the Achimota Forest.

A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



But, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister, Lands and Natural Resources, clarified the issue at a press conference in Accra and said, the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest.



He added that the government is returning it to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.

Days after that, a purported Last Will and Testament of the late Forestry Commission CEO, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John, has become public.



Page 5 of Sir John's Last Will, available to GhanaWeb, states that the late CEO of the Forestry Commission together with one Charles Owusu, have already secured parts of the Achimota Forest lands.



Sir John per the document confirmed owning portions of Achimota Forest land and that he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of Sir John's will read.



Find below the full list of NPP functionaries who acquired state properties in prime areas



