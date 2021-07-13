Cantonments Police intercepts gun concealed in food for inmate

The gun locally manufactured gun which was concealed in the food

The police at the Cantonments have intercepted a weapon believed to be a pistol concealed in a pack of food meant for a robbery suspect.

The high vigilance of a police officer on duty foiled the attempt to smuggle the firearm by a twenty-three-year-old lady.



According to Greater Accra Police PRO Efia Tengey “on July 11, 2021, at about 4:45 pm, a young lady aged about 23years with Nigerian accent came to the charge office with two packs of Papaye labeled fast food to be served on a robbery remand prisoner in cells.”

“When the food was carefully inspected by the duty officer on duty, a locally manufactured pistol with one aa cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs with the food covering it.”



She added in a brief made available to starrfm.com.gh “unfortunately, the lady managed to flee the scene. Strenuous efforts are underway to trace and arrest the lady.”