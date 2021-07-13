Cantonments police intercepts guns concealed in food for an inmate

The guns were hidden in two packs of Papaye food

• Security personnel at the Cantonments police station have foiled attempts by a lady to smuggle weapons to a prison inmate

• The lady is currently on a run



Cantonments police has intercepted a locally manufactured pistol with one AA cartridge hidden in Papaye fast food packs for a robbery prisoner in cells.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge, the food was presented to the prisoner by a 23-year-old with a Nigerian accent at about 4:45pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



She stated that the police officer on duty, after receiving the food and thorough checks, identified the weapons and foiled the attempts by the lady to smuggle them to the prisoner.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, DSP Efia Tenge said, “On July 11, 2021, at about 4:45 pm, a young lady aged about 23years with Nigerian accent came to the charge office with two packs of Papaye labelled fast food to be served on a robbery remand prisoner in cells.”



“When the food was carefully inspected by the duty officer on duty, a locally manufactured pistol with one AA cartridge was found concealed in one of the packs with the food covering it,” part of the statement read.



The 23-year-old who presented the food managed to flee the scene.



But DSP Efia Tenge said measures have been put in place to trace and arrest her.