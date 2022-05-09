4
Cap Supreme Court judges at 9 – Kwabena Agyepong

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has called for a cap on the number of Judges at the Supreme Court.

According to him, the number of Supreme Court judges in Ghana should not exceed 9.

In an interview with Francis Abban on State of Affairs on GHOne TV, Mr. Agyepong said Ghana could consider the American model of limiting the number of judges at the Apex court.

"On issues like the amount of Supreme Court judges we have in the country, I don't know what the law says but a country like Ghana shouldn't have more than 9.

"I think there should be a cap on it, and even maybe we should adopt the American model because, with the law, you get better with age, and if you are physically okay, maybe they should wait till you pass out and then you are replaced."

He further argued that the retirement age of 70 years for Supreme Court Judges is too low and must be changed.

He is also calling for the enforcement of the constitutional provision of 19 ministers of the cabinet.

He is also proposing that the ministerial composition of the council of state be bi-partisan since it is the advisory body of the president.

