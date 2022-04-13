Cape Coast High Court erred in nullifying my election – Assin North MP

Assin North Member of Parliament, Gyakye Quayson

Gyakye Quayson says Supreme Court should declare ruling of High Court an error

Read the full statement of Assin North MP filed at the Supreme Court



Supreme Court to determine whether Gyakye Quayson can continue to hold himself as MP on April 13



Assin North Member of Parliament, Gyakye Quayson, has stated that the Cape Coast High Court was wrong to nullify his election and call for re-election in his constituency.



The MP has, therefore, asked the Supreme Court to declare the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court an error.



In a statement filed in court on April 12, 2022, and sighted by GhanaWeb, lawyers of Quayson said that “... in the decision of the High Court and in submissions on behalf of the plaintiff, there has consistently been the fundamental error of supposing that owing allegiance to a country other than Ghana is only about having a second nationality, which is clearly not what article 94(2)(a), on a true and proper interpretation, provides.

“.. 1st Defendant (Quayson), has consistently denied the allegation of owing allegiance to a country other than Ghana; and it is for the plaintiff to establish that claim which is fundamental to his case.”



The statement added that “… the trial judge (of the High Court) resorting, suo motu, to the website, Wikipedia, to make pronouncements on Canadian law and even to quote ‘relevant legislation’ in Canada in his judgment, was an egregious error… the Supreme Court cannot proceed with the reliefs sought by the plaintiff based on mere and unverified allegations of his owing allegiance to a country other than Ghana."



The Lawyers also stated that if the Supreme Court grants an application for the ruling of the High Court to be enforced, it will result in denying the people of Assin North their right of representation in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on whether the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, can continue to hold himself as an MP, on April 13, 2022.



The highest court of the land, presided by Justice Jones Dotse, will be ruling on an application by Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of Assin North, for the Supreme Court to uphold the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court which says Gyakye Quayson should seize holding himself as an MP and called for fresh election in the constituency.