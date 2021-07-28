Cape Coast High Court to rule on Assin North MP’s dual citizenship case today

MP for Assin North, Joe Gyakye Quayson

The Cape Coast High Court will today, Wednesday, July 28 rule on the election petition challenging the eligibility of Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

This comes on the heels of the withdrawal of an application seeking to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction by his lawyers.



The application from the MP of Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson at the Supreme Court was to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the apex court to assume jurisdiction over the case of his dual citizenship at the Cape Coast High Court.

But a five-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Yaw Appau struck out the application from the Member of Parliament (MP) and awarded a cost of GHC5,000 against the MP in favour of the first Interested party (Michael Ankomah Nimfah, the petitioner).



This paves the way for the Cape Coast High Court to rule on the matter today Wednesday, July 28, 2021.