Cape Coast, Mankessim flooded after six-hour rainfall

Sat, 2 Oct 2021 Source: atinkaonline.com
A six-hour rainfall has caused flooding in the township of Cape Coast, Mankessim and other parts of the Central Region.
The situation has left residents stranded, unable to go about their normal duties.
The affected areas of Cape Coast include UCC, Kotokraba, Abura, Cape Teaching Hospital among other place in the Cape Coast Metropolis.
For Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality, the flooded areas include Old Nkusukum, New Nkusukum, Abonko, Estate and part Ohwirifa.
