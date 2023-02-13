0
Menu
News

Cape Coast Municipal Assembly locks up SSNIT, ECG offices over GH¢140K property rate debt

Offices Locked Until The offices will only be reopened until the companies clear their debts

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Cape Coast Municipal Assembly has closed down the offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The two essential service providers’ offices were closed down for non-payment of property rate amounting to GH¢140,000.

According to the assembly, ECG had not complied since 2021, while SSNIT’s indebtedness dates from 2022.

According to the Cape Coast Municipal Assembly, the offices of the two essential service providers will only be reopened when the companies clear their debts.

Both offices were closed down on Monday, 13 February 2023.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi