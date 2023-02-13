Cape Coast Municipal Assembly locks up SSNIT, ECG offices over GH¢140K property rate debt

The offices will only be reopened until the companies clear their debts

The Cape Coast Municipal Assembly has closed down the offices of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The two essential service providers’ offices were closed down for non-payment of property rate amounting to GH¢140,000.



According to the assembly, ECG had not complied since 2021, while SSNIT’s indebtedness dates from 2022.

According to the Cape Coast Municipal Assembly, the offices of the two essential service providers will only be reopened when the companies clear their debts.



Both offices were closed down on Monday, 13 February 2023.