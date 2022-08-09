Cape Coast: Naana Jane takes part in NDC branch elections

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com
2020 Running Mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, went to her Branch at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to cast her vote as part of the party’s Branch Elections.
After voting, the former Educational Minister spent some time to interact with party officials about the ongoing party reorganization process.
During her interaction, Naana Jane observed that the branches were key to winning the 2024 general elections.
She also urged party members and officials to focus on strengthening the branches to position the party well for victory in 2024.
