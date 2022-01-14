Cape Coast North MP urges constituents to be patient as their needs are addressed

MP for Cape Coast North constituency, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku

Member of Parliament for the Cape Coast North constituency, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has urged his constituents to exercise restraint as he works to present their needs to Parliament at the appropriate time.

He made this call during an interview on ATLFM’s Biribi Soronko last Saturday while discussing projects embarked on since he assumed office.



According to him, there are rules governing MP’s presenting matters on behalf of their constituents hence MPs can perform that function only when given a chance. In this light, he has called on his constituents to remain calm as efforts are made to address their needs.

On the subject of his contributions to the constituency since his election into office, Dr. Minta- Nyarku remarked that his constituency has seen significant developments.



This claim he explained is supported by the various developmental projects his office has so far undertaken which among other things touch on empowerment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.