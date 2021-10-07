Cape Coast South’s MP accused of giving some Assembly members $100 each to reject nominee

Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan

• Ernest Arthur failed to get an endorsement on the second occasion

• The MP for Cape Coast South Constituency is alleged to have paid monies for members to vote against the nominee



• Some members of the assembly are also accusing the nominee of paying bribe



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has been accused of manipulating the voting exercise of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee of Chief Executive for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA).



The sympathisers who spoke to Media General confirmed the allegation after the nominee failed to be confirmed for the second time.



Ernest Arthur failed to poll two-thirds majority of the required votes provided in the constitution to be confirmed.

Mr. Arthur polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes out of 65 assembly members who took part in the exercise.



Ernest Arthur who is one of the few reappointed MCEs had on Monday, September 27, polled 34 out of the 65 valid votes cast, representing 47.6 percent and hoped for a change in the narrative but that dream was not realised despite a plea by the Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan.



Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has been accused of influencing the decision of the NDC assembly members with 100 dollars in voting again the mayor.



Meanwhile some members of the assembly are on their way to the nominee’s residence to refund monies allegedly given to them to vote in his favour.



Even though the amount was not disclosed, a close source Ghanaweb indicated that the assembly will hold a press conference to give details on the matter.