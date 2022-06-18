Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road inaccessible as rain washes away bridge

Heavy rains recorded at Twifo Praso

Several communities in Twifo area flooded



Traffic directed away from Cape Coast-Twfi Praso Road



The Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road has been rendered inaccessible to motorists following heavy rains in the Jukwa area of the Central Region.



The road has been rendered inaccessible as a result of the washing away of portions of a bridge at Jukwa.



In a notice issued by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso have been advised to use alternate routes.



“The Ghana Highway Authority kindly wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that a washout of bridge approaches at Jukwa has rendered the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road inaccessible. The road has been cut off by the rains at Jukwa.

“Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso are therefore advised to use Cape Coast - Yamoransa (N1)- Assin Fosu - Twifo Praso (N81) road as the Authority mobilizes to solve the problem as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a notice shared on its Facebook page.



The ministry noted that personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO) are at the scene and managing the situation.



“Currently the Ghana Police Service and NADMO are on site together with GHA personnel to manage the situation. The washout is at a 22m span bridge at ch 20+000 at Jukwa. We apologize sincerely for any inconvenience caused.”



The ministry, however, assured that it has ensured the diversion of traffic to avoid motorists being stranded at the site.



“With the aid of the public announcement and the efforts of communities between Cape Coast and Jukwa, traffic has been diverted/reversed and there are no stranded motorists at the site currently,” the ministry said.



