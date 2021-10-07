Cape Coast assembly members to refund MCE nominee’s alleged ‘bribe’

Ernest Arthur is the MCE nominee for Cape Coast

• Ernest Arthur has failed to get an endorsement a second time

• The nominee is alleged to have paid monies to the assembly members for their votes



• The assembly members are expected to hold a press conference today



Some members of the Cape Coast Municipal Assembly are set to refund some monies allegedly given to them by the Municipal Chief Executive nominee, Ernest Arthur, as bribe for his confirmation.



Ernest Arthur who failed to secure a confirmation the second time is said to have paid some monies to the Assembly members to vote in his favour.



But it appears not even this action did the nominee any good, as Ernest Arthur polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes out of 65 Assembly members who took part in the confirmation vote.



A close source to Ghanaweb indicated that the Assembly Members will hold a press conference later on Thursday, October 7, 2021, before heading to the residence of the Ernest Arthur to refund the monies given them.

"The Assembly members are going to hold a press conference later today and after that, they will refund the monies they received from the president’s nominee yesterday,” our source said.



Some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Cape Coast Metropolis, had made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo not to re-nominate the sitting MCE, but he was.



Among other things, the group had accused him of poor performance, poor human relations and the use of abusive language.



The NPP members and sympathizers, who claimed to be the kingmakers of the party in Cape Coast North and South Constituencies, noted that they will accept any candidate who has applied for the position of MCE in Cape Coast Metropolis but not Ernest Arthur and Lawyer Daniel Arthur.



Mr Arthur now has one last opportunity to be confirmed on Monday, October 11, 2021.