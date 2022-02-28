Cape Coast assemblyman installed as chief at Kwaprow

The Assemblyman for Amamoma and Apweasika Electoral Area, Francis Egyir

The Assemblyman for Amamoma and Apweasika Electoral Area in the Cape Coast metropolis, Francis Egyir, has been installed as chief in Kwaprow with the stool name Nana Kwesi Mensah ll.

A large number of people from all walks of life, including the Presiding Member of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Nana Awuku, assembly members and officials from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) attended the installation.



Addressing the gathering, Nana Mensah ll stated that his agenda is to make sure the town develops.



He pledged to use his expertise to seek financial and material assistance for the development of the Kwaprow township.



Nana Mensah ll, who is the Financial Secretary at the Distance Education Unit of UCC, called on opinion leaders, individuals, churches, and, indeed, all stakeholders to come on board to lift the town’s image.



He indicated that several complaints have reached the elders in the community about rampant neglect by fathers of their children.

“I am sending a word of caution to any father in this township who refuses to take care of his child; any man who will found guilty will not scot-free this time around and I will make sure the law deals with such man.”



Meanwhile, Nana Kwesi Mensah ll, commenting on high teenage pregnancies, urged the parents to take good care of their children.



Nana Kwesi Mensah ll commended both President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his representative at the Cape Coast Metro Assembly, Ernest Arthur, for the massive road construction projects from Apweasika, Kokodua, Amamoma, Kwesipra, Kwaprow to Akotoyir.



He further appealed to the president to construct the additional roads from Kwaprow to Atanko-Elmina as the only government school in the community is facing infrastructure challenges due to student population increasing.