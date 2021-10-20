Cape Coast harbor: God has exposed Akufo-Addo, Bawumia - Chief Biney

Chief Hamilton Biney, Deputy National Organizer of NDC

Chief Hamilton Biney, Deputy National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit hard at the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) for deceiving the people of Cape Coast on his facebook wall.

President Akufo-Addo has said that a Habour project was never a part of the list of commitments tabled before him for his second term.



“The commitment was never to a harbour; it was to a landing site,” he said on Cape Coast-based Eagle FM on Monday.



Bawumia's manifesto launch address



During his address at the launch of the party’s manifesto in August 2020, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also disclosed that, “for the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you. We are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast.”



Cape Coast airport

Meanwhile, on the idea of an airport in the region, President Akufo-Addo explained that consensus about the location among other studies is complete.



“The commitment to build the airport in Cape Coast, that one is 100% committed, work is ongoing it, and I think very soon, just as we have seen with Wa, Ho, Sunyani – its almost complete, Cape Coast will get its own airport,” he added.



To Chief Biney, politics is about truthfulness and consistency and not dishonesty.



He said the "NDC and all Ghanaians for that matter must come together and speak truth to power to rescue mother Ghana from this clueless administration".



Chief Biney posted on his facebook wall:



"Dishonest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his deceptive vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been exposed big time by the God of central region. I thank the almighty God that the internet is not controlled by the mother serpent and his assistant because they would have manipulated it to change their own words as they always do. Politics is about truthfulness and consistency and not dishonesty. The NDC and all Ghanaians for that matter must come together and speak truth to power to rescue mother Ghana from this clueless administration." #2gether2rescue #GhanaMustWork

It was the first stop on his two-day tour of the Central Region as part of his annual working visits to the country’s 16 regions.