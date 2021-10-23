Cape Coast harbour: Laud Akufo-Addo for apology – NPP communicator to NDC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The governing New Patriotic Party’s Director of Communications for the Central Region has commended the president for being frank about the development needs of the chiefs and people of Cape Coast.

According to Mr. Robert Amissah, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be commended for being frank and admitting he made a mistake in his earlier interview about a harbour in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital.



Mr. Amissah said this in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM.



According to him, on September 10, 2008, the late president John Evans Atta-Mills then flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a promise to construct an airport for the people of Cape Coast but to date, that airport has not been constructed.



“The NDC as a party has not found it prudent to apologize to the people but the president did so when his attention was called to a promise the party made to the people of the region,” he said.



He added that “Over the years, the NDC has made some vile promises to the people of the region which has not been fulfilled yet the party has not found time to apologize for making such promises to just hoodwink the people of the region into voting for the party.”

Mr. Amissah asked if the NDC has apologized for the airport promised by the late Prof Mills, who is a son of the soil.



He reminded the NDC that the people of the region are wide awake and will not fall for their propaganda.



He stated that there has not been any instance in the history of politics in the Central Region that the NDC has been candid with the people like president Akufo-Addo did with his apology.



He noted that the people of the region will continue to push for developments particularly from political leaders who have shown commitment towards the development of the region.