Cape Coast harbour saga: Bawumia is a ‘political Hushpuppi’ – Chief Biney

Chief Biney, the Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress has accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of deceiving residents of the Central Region during the 2020 election.

Chief Biney said on Adom TV that Dr Bawumia promised that the NPP government would ensure the growth of the region with major infrastructure projects but has failed to deliver on those promises.



Speaking on the misunderstanding around the NPP's campaign promise to build a harbour in the Central Region, Chief Biney said that miscommunication between Vice President Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo is divinely orchestrated.



Chief Biney explained that God wanted to expose what he labeled as the 'falsehood' by the Akufo-Addo government.



He likened the actions of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to an embattled Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi.



According to him, just as Hushpapi used false pretense to defraud people across the world, Bawumia also engaged in a similar action to pull votes for the NPP in the 2020 elections.

“Dishonest President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his deceptive vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have been exposed big time by the God of the Central Region.



“What is the difference between Bawumia and Hushpuppi. Hushpapi pretends and forges documents to defraud people, that’s what Bawumia did in the 2020 elections. Despite us (NDC) winning the majority of Parliamentary seats, the President won most of the constituency. He is the political Hushpuppi,” he said.



The issue of the construction of a harbour in the Central Region has become topical after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that he did not make any such promise.



“I never said I was going to build a harbour in Cape Coast. I said I was going to build a landing site like what I’ve done in these six other places in the Central Region. Cape Coast will also have its landing site, and the construction of that will start next year.”



Videos of the NPP's rally in Cape Coast however captured Bawumia promising a harbour for Cape Coast.