Cape Coast needs massive development not divisive politics - Oguaa Akoto

Fri, 4 Mar 2022

A Financer of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Frank Hutchful, known widely as Oguaa Akoto has appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency create jobs in addition to other developmental projects in Cape Coast to raise the living standards of the people.

 He indicated that what residents of the ancient town need are massive developmental projects and not divisive politics that will set them against each other.

“The politics we do in Cape Coast is all about NPP and NDC, without thinking of development. People of Cape Coast are done with politics so it is time Cape Coast also benefits from massive development to transform the lives of people of the area,” he suggested

Mr. Hutchful is a business mogul and a politician who is hopeful of becoming the next chairman of NPP in Cape Coast South Constituency with the aim to rebuild the party as well as to work tirelessly to avoid ‘skirt and blouse’ voting in the Constituency and the region at large.

He made this known at the Hutchland City during a media interaction where he promised to change the trend of politics in Cape Coast and bring in more developmental projects as well as create more jobs for the youth since unemployment continues to rise in Cape Coast.

Oguaa Akoto who has financed many constituencies and regional political activities and served as the patron of many constituencies in the Central Region vowed to strengthen research, resources to help the communicators do their work effectively.

The NPP Financier promised to work with his government to start skills training amongst other employment opportunities to improve the living standards of Cape Coaster residents provided he was given the mandate to serve the people of Cape Coast South Constituency as their chairman.

To this end, he suggested to the government to as a matter of urgency construct two vocational training institutes at the coastal area within Cape Coast to help the youth on the coastline to equip themselves with skill training.

Doing this, according to him, would make the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) unpopular in both Cape Coast North and South Constituency.

