Cape Coast to convene Regional Festival to project variety of cultures to propel trade

As part of the 2022 Transformational Agenda under the auspices of the Central Regional Minister Madam Justina Marigold Assan and the Regional Coordinating Council, the Management of the Centre for National Culture is led by its AG. Director, Madam Dorcas Salamatu Alhassan has presented the concept of a New (Non-Traditional) Regional Festival in the Central Region to the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII,

Presenting the concept, Madam Alhassan indicated that the proposed Festival is targeted at creating platforms for the indigenous people to project their cultures and for local businesses to experience a boost, and also for investors to interact with businesses in the Central Region to spur the economic well being of the people.



Highlighting the concept of a New Regional Festival, Madam Alhassan mentioned that, the “festival is aimed at depicting the way of life of the people of Central Region, project the Cultural peculiarities within the various Traditional Groupings and clans as a catalyst to continuing to promote and strengthening the image of Central Region as a Tourism Hub”.



Outlining how the CNC would contribute effectively to consolidating the success of the agenda, she identified some collaboration with major stakeholders including The Ministry, Traditional and Local Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, NGOs, the media, and also all political parties.



On his part, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII commended the Regional Coordinating Council for what he described as a brilliant concept of positioning the Central Region as an ideal destination for trade, tourism, and investment. Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII mentioned the idea of a New Regional Festival and for that matter, a Traditional Durbar for Chiefs of the Central Region falls in line with the vision of the House and the Transformational Agenda.

He urged all stakeholders to align to ensure they work towards a common goal.



Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII was of the view too that an airport that could receive direct flights to the Region was very necessary since that could also boost tourism and investment in the Region.



Touching on the selection of the proposed venue for the maiden Festival, Odeefuo Amoakwa Boadu VIII mentioned that the choice of Assin Kushiya to host the maiden Festival was in the right direction.



He affirmed that Nananom in the Central Region will be happy to collaborate to ensure the success and sustainability of a New Regional Festival for the Central Region.