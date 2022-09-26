Cape Coast traditional authorities throw weight behind Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

The Cape Coast Traditional Council in the Central Region has given its support to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, on his decision to run for the presidency of the Republic of Ghana.

This is when Hon. Agyapong paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II at his palace on Friday 23rd September 2022.



Nana Kwesi Atta II eulogised Mr. Agyapong for the good gesture and the assistance he has been extending to the Central Region and several other thousands of people across the country. He urged him not to relent in his efforts in helping the poor and the needy in society.



Osabarima Kwesi Atta II entreated Hon. Agyapong to continue to be truthful and bold in all situations when Ghanaians give him the mandate to lead the country as president.



The Traditional Council through the linguist poured libation to pray and seek protection and favours for the Assin Central legislator. They said, Hon. Agyapong has never turned his back on Central Region in general and Cape Coast in particular since he became a benevolent political figure in Ghana.



They expressed hope that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong who is a good personality to happen to Ghana, would fulfill this great ambition to help turn the country around.



Later in the day, the Assin Central MP addressed a Guidance Conference at Grace House, Cape Coast under the theme, "The Youth-Our Future Hope".

He admonished the youth to be innovative and take advantage of the business opportunities in the country. According to him, a lot of rich business and job potentials abound in Ghana but many graduates from the country's universities and other tertiary institutions feel shy and reluctant to venture.



Hon. Agyapong revealed that there are some graduates who have completed various professional programmes at universities in the United States and could have earned a six-digit salary there but have come into the country to ply in some indigenous trading activities that are fetching them a lot of money.



He, therefore, entreated participants at the conference especially the youth and the young graduates, not to look down on technicians and related artisan jobs as these rake in huge sums of money to the professionals in those fields whenever they land on contracts.



The Casely Hayford Hall members gave a rousing welcome to the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong. They congregated in their numbers and were charged with "morale" songs amidst drumming and dancing to the admiration of Mr. Agyapong and the participants.



