Capital Bank trial: Ato Essien breaks down in tears as he mounts dock

Ato Essien, embattled CEO of defunct Capital Bank

The founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, who has been accused of collapsing the bank broke down in tears while touting viable plans the bank had made prior to its collapse.

Ato Essien and two others who are facing some 23 charges including stealing have pleaded not guilty.



In court on Thursday while mounting his defence against the charges, the former CEO lost his cool.



Before Justice Eric Kyei-Bafour, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, the accused spoke about the formation and successes of the defunct bank.



He broke down in tears when he told the court that Capital Bank would have been a household name if it was still in operation.



“There was absolutely no doubt that all that it required was just a matter of time and Capital Bank would have become a household name,” he said.

At this point, Essien’s voice became shaky and he started wiping his tears before the presiding judge, asked his court clerk to offer Essien a tissue and water.



He was assisted with a tissue by a lawyer in the courtroom before the court clerk went out to get water for him.



The case has been adjourned to November 18, 2021, for continuation.



Essien described the formation, shareholder structure of Capital Bank as well as some of the innovations initiated by the defunct bank.