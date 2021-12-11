Captain Kojo Tsikata cremated

Late Captain Kojo Tsikata (retd)

Captain Kojo Tsikata (retd) is dead

Private funeral rites held for Captain Kojo Tsikata



Kojo Tsikata was a Captain of the Ghana Army



The remains of former National Security Advisor, Captain Kojo Tsikata (retd), were last Thursday cremated at a private ceremony in line with his desire.



Captain Kojo Tsikata (retd), passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021.



The body did not lie in state or made available for viewing at the ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home, where it was cremated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo was among the mourners at the burial service.



Others present included former President John Mahama, former President Laurent Gbagbo of Cote d’Ivoire, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; former National Security co-ordinators and intelligence officers; the three daughters of former President J. J. Rawlings — Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings — and family members.



A statement from the family, jointly signed by Colonel Joshua Agbotui (Rtd.) and Fui Tsikata, expressed appreciation to all who conveyed sympathies to the family since the passing of Captain Tsikata on November 20, 2021.



The former Head of National Security in the Provisional National Defence Council regime from 1982 to the National Democratic Congress era in 1995, under Jerry John Rawlings, was said to have died after a short illness.



In 1995, he was asked to join a negotiating team with Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, who was the then Deputy Foreign Minister.



He was appointed by Gaddafi to a Senior Advisory position in charge of the Al Mathaba Central Committee, a support centre for the liberation movement and anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist organisations.



Captain Tsikata received one of Angola's highest honours, known as Carlos Silva among Angolan fighters, for his role in the struggle for their national independence.



He was a holder of the Solidarity Award and of the Order of "Carlos Manuel de Céspedes," conferred on him by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.



Mr Tsikata, 85, a retired army officer and politician, was one of the founding members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).