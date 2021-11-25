Captain Kojo Tsikata was a life well-lived – Duffuor

Captain Tsikata died in the early hours of Saturday November 20.

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has eulogized the late founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Captain Kojo Tsikata.

Dr Duffuor said Captain Tsikata was a life well-lived, in honor and through service.



“Today I paid my respects to my friend, mentor and comrade, Captain (RTD) Kojo Tsikata. His was a life well-lived, in honor and through service. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday, November 24.



Captain Tsikata died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20.

A statement issued by the family and jointly signed by Col Joshua Agbotui (RTD) and Fui S Tsikata said there is going to be a private burial ceremony in accordance with his wishes.



“The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata regrets to announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday 20th November 2021. He was 85.



”In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private funeral,” the statement said.