Captain Smart apologizes for ‘ungodly’ libation incident at #FixTheCountry protest

Captain Smart, host of Onua TV’s Morning Show has apologized for pouring libation during the August 4 #FixTheCountry protests in Accra.

According to him, the apology was strictly along religious lines after his pastor drew his attention to the fact that pouring libation was in dissonance to the Pentecostal values that he subscribes to.



In his view, the fact that he was a linguist gave him the impression that he could blend the traditional role with his faith but a careful explanation of the mistake in his action.



He said during the August 16, 2021 edition of his show that his distirct pastor, one Prophet Amoako Atta called his attention first. “Whatever you are doing, let there he some salt in it. But I have a problem with you pouring libation at the #FixTheCountry protest.



“I retorted that I always do that, but he responded that no, no, no, that act is contrary to the teachings of the Pentecost Church.”



Smart then rendered the on-air apology: “So Chairman Nyamekye, Area Head, my district pastor, presiding elder, my former district pastor. My priest has given me an understanding that I cannot do that but I thought I could because I am a linguist.

“On this note, forgive me and let’s move on. I thought I was a linguist so I can do it and I did it but a priest has sat me down and explained that I should stop overstepping, ‘everything you are doing is okay but the alcohol and the church issue does not mix’” Smart added.



Local traditional authorities reportedly threatened to sanction people who abused the pouring of libation which was the preserve of the Chief Priest of Accra.



Smart had poured libation to invoke the spirit of Ghana’s first president to bestow wisdom on current political leadership to act right and in the interest of suffering masses.



