Captain Smart arrested

Captain Smart has been arrested.

The police, confirming this news, stated that the host of the Onua Maakye show on Onua TV was arrested following some "unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on peace and security."



This was contained in a statement by the Nima Divisional Police Command.



"The Nima Divisional Police Command today, Thursday, December 2, 2021, arrested Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as “Captain Smart”, the host of Onua TV/FM morning show in Accra.



"He was arrested following some unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on peace and security.



"He has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act, 1960 (Act 29)," the statement said.



The statement explained that the broadcast journalist is currently aiding with investigations.

"He is presently in Police custody assisting the investigations," the statement added.



The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, during his show on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 said Ghana needed an uprising to bring about positive change in the country.



“Where we have reached, we require an uprising with a positive defiance. I am even shocked at Ghana’s soldiers. You can enter Parliament when MPs are being sworn in but when MPs are fooling, you can’t enter Parliament. Everybody is quiet in this country,” he said.



