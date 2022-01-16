Captain Smart breaks silence on alleged attack on Onua TV by ‘Bawumia boys’

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM's morning

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV’s morning show, has refuted reports of an alleged attack on him and his team.



Captain Smart disclosed that the stories are without merit and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



He defended that the attack which was allegedly carried out by some security attachés of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, are not true.

He invoked God’s wrath on the person who made the publication and insisted that he will not allow himself to be used to score political points.



“Bawumia didn’t send anyone to cause mayhem at Onua TV. That is not correct. Whoever concocted that report may God punish you. That is not true. I’m loud but I don’t have a small brain. I’m a nano chip so you can’t put me in a Nokia 3310,” he said.



Earlier in the week, it was reported that some persons stormed the premise of Onua TV to attack Captain Smart and his colleagues.



It was alleged that the attack was undertaken by persons with connection to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.