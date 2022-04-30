Captain Smart descends on Kwame Nkrumah Tikese over Afia Pokuaa attack

Host of Onua FM Morning Show, Godsbrain Captain Smart

Godsbrain Captain Smart, an employee of Media General has waded into the impasse between two reporters of Despite Media.



Captain Smart slammed Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the host of Okay’s FM Morning Show for attacking his colleague presenter, Afia Pokuaa.



Commenting on an edition of his show days ago, Captain Smart fumed at the development, questioning why Nkrumah Tikese and his colleagues will make Afia Pokua a subject of discussion on live radio.

In his fierce criticism of Tikese and his cohorts, Captain Smart raised a number issues, including how Tikese got wind of Afia Pokua’s salary.



Captain Smart eulogized Afia, who is a former colleague, describing her as the best female presenter in the country.



He stated that he would have resigned if he was in the shoes of Afia Pokuaa explaining that the outburst by her colleague does not bode well for her stay with the media house.



“Of all the ladies in the media space currently, Afia Pokuaa is the best. If you don’t understand, go and hug a transformer. If you don’t know her, you would think Afia is not good but she’s a very good person. I was shocked how they made a topic out of her and insulted her. What most men in the media hate is to see a lady rising.



“They said its an E-show. If you call your reporter on phone and speak to him or her, is that not an E-show? If I were Afia Pokuaa, I would have resigned.

He continued: "Who informed them about Afia Pokua’s salary. If you can’t negotiate well and someone is able to do that, how is it an issue? You’ve been there for long, so what. My issue is the backing vocalist,” he said.



Attack on Afia Pokuaa on Live radio



In a very bizarre situation, three staff of Okay FM took on their colleague on live radio and questioned her commitment to the station.



They among other things criticized her for ‘abandoning’ her show to stay abroad and choosing to host an ‘E-show’.



“Does she know how we have worked hard to put this station on the pedestal? You can not come and be doing things the way you want. Hosting E-show is out of your mandate. Focus on your duty and make sure you deliver.”

But in a statement issued on April 26, 2022, Despite Media distanced itself from Tikese’s comment, explaining that it does not support his behaviour.



“Management of Despite Media has taken notice of the recent comments by Kwame Nkrumah Tikese making waves within the media space about Afia Pokua (Vim lady).



“Management wishes to inform the general public that, it is aware of Afia Pokua’s absence from the country as well as her virtual Gyaso Gyaso program, having approved and sanctioned same.



"As an organization, it is within our rights to grant a staff leave, with or without salary depending on the circumstance and this is no exception, the statement added.