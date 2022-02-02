Captain Smart detained by National Security after court granted him bail

Captain Smart

Popular host of Onua TV Morning Show, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart), has together with another staff of Onua TV, been detained at the National Security office.

This follows a hearing at the Circuit Court in Accra today Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



Captain Smart and Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy), were arraigned before the Circuit Court 6 in Accra Wednesday, February 2.



The court granted the two bail after they had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.



The court granted them bail around 10:45am and the investigator who handled the matter took the four sureties to verify their places of abode.



The two gentlemen were first taken to the National Security office and they stayed there for three hours in the name of briefing the coordinator of what had transpired at the Court.

After three hours at the National Security, one officer (Eric Osei) went with the four sureties to verify their places of abode. This process delayed until the court closed, hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.



The court closed at 4 pm by which time the officers who had gone for verification had not returned and so the officers took the two suspects to National Security and then to the Ministries Police Station where they were kept for an hour.



The National Security officers came for the accused persons with the explanation that they had order from above to bring them back to the office of National Security.



Captain Smart is host of Onua Maakye on Onua FM/TV.



