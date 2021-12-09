Captain Smart granted GH¢100,000 bail after pleading not guilty

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart

Captain Smart arrested for pronouncements that threaten Ghana’s peace and security

Captain Smart to report to police every Tuesday and Friday



Court adjourns Captain Smart’s case to January 11, 2022



Onua TV presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 after pleading not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct.



Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV/FM’s morning show, was arrested on December 2, 2021.



In a statement, the police said Smart was arrested after certain unsavoury pronouncements that hinges on peace and security.

He was however released on the same day.



Appearing before the Kaneshie District Court, the host was charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).



He was granted a bail of GH¢100,000 with one surety. Additionally, he is expected to report to the police station every Tuesday and Friday.



The case has been adjourned to January 11, 2022.