Captain Smart hit with extortion charges, granted GHC50,000 bail

Captain Smart

Popular radio talk show host Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has been charged with two counts of extortion.

The two charges, according to the prosecution, are in relation to 23 December 2021 and 12 January 2022 incidents where he allegedly extorted $10,000 and GHS50,000 from one Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah, a businessman amidst threats, respectively.



One other person, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, also known as GH Boy, is facing a charge of abetment.



The two have both pleaded not guilty and been granted a bail of GHS50,000.



The court presided over by His Honour K.K. Obiri-Yeboah, in addition to the bail bond, said the two accused persons should produce two sureties who must be family members or relatives.

The prosecution has been ordered to serve the accused persons with disclosures.



The case has been adjourned to 3 March 2022.



The prosecution was led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong while the accused persons were represented by Mr Martin Kpebu.



Meanwhile, a report published late Wednesday by his employers, 3news.com confirmed that the journalist remained in the custody of National Security operatives after processes leading to the bail suffered some delays.