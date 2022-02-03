Captain Smart missing from National Security Secretariat

Onua TV/FM’s morning show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart

Court grants Captain Smart GH¢50,000 bail

National Security detains Captain Smart after meeting bail conditions



Captain Smart charged with extortion



Onua TV/FM’s morning show host, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, is reportedly missing, barely 12 hours after he was taken into National Security custody.



According to a 3news.com report, Captain Smart was nowhere to be found when top management of Media General visited the secretariat after he was detained.



Captain Smart was on Wednesday, February 2 detained by the National Security after he was granted bail by the court Accra Circuit Court.

According to 3news.com, the National Security indicated that there was an order to detain him even though he met his bail conditions.



The management was however directed to the Ministries Police Station, “where they were told he was not in the records to have been there.”



This development “has now become a matter of worry to all, particularly staff of Media General, as to where Captain Smart is.” 3news indicated.



Captain Smart is in court for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman.



He has been charged with extortion and abetment to extortion.

On Wednesday, he was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.



TWI NEWS