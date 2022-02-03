Captain Smart released after being detained by National Security

Captain Smart spent the night in custody despite being granted bail

Captain Smart charged for extortion

Minister reports Captain Smart to police



Captain Smart detained after court granted him bail



Popular media personality, Godsbrain Smart alias Captain Smart, has finally been released after he was taken into custody on Wednesday, January 2, 2021.



The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV was taken into custody by National Security Operatives after he had earlier appeared in court together one Eric Dadzie on charges of extortion.



The two were granted a GHC50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit but were immediately taken into custody by National Security operatives.



According to reports, the two who had to spend the night in cells despite being granted bail was due to delays in the processing of their bail conditions.

But in a report by 3news.com, some 24 hours after their detention, the media outlet which is a subsidiary of Media General – his employer - indicates he has been freed.



According to the report, Captain Smart has “met all the bail conditions at the Accra Circuit Court 8 to secure his release from police custody on Thursday, a day after he was granted bail.”



Background: Bribery case involving Transport Minister



The Police CID last month via an official statement said they will press charges relating to defrauding by false pretences and accepting and giving bribes to influence a public official against Captain Smart.



The issue relates to an allegation that started last year on Net2 TV, that a businesswoman had approached Captain Smart with the view of helping her influence the Transport Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta over a land that she was interested in.



The minister was the one who lodged the case with the police after the allegation was reported in the media.

Captain Smart in his response has accused the government of using such frivolous matters with the view of gagging him.



He said on the January 19 edition of his programme that he remained undaunted by the scheming.



“That a person of my stature has been given GHC10,000 to go and influence the Roads Minister. Can you imagine this rubbish? If so, then the Minister is very cheap. That I should influence him with GHC10,000.



“How is it that since 2018, you are now pursuing this matter in 2022. I swear that I have no idea about that nonsense that is aimed at just implicating Captain Smart,” he submitted.