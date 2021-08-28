Captain Smart reveals spiritual reason behind John Mahama’s defeat in 2020

Blessed Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV breakfast show

Blessed Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua TV breakfast show has said that John Dramani Mahama was let down by his spiritual team in the 2020 elections.



Captain Smart on his show said that John Mahama should have won the election but something went wrong in the spiritual realm that occasioned his defeat.



Detailing the spiritual machinations in Ghana’s election, Captain Smart revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo suffered a spiritual attack akin to what he claims to have happened to ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor in the 2004 elections.



Captain Smart divulged that what worked for both Kufuor and Akufo-Addo is that they had ‘dedicated’ spiritual protection.

This dedicated team behind them is what he reckons John Mahama lacked which caused his defeat.



“In 2020, what they planned to do to Nana Addo is the same thing the planned against JA Kufuor in 2004. What saved JA Kufuor and Nana Addo is that there were dedicated people behind them.



“What made Mahama lose the election is that those people following him were not dedicated. That is why Mahama lost the election. He could have easily won the election but his people were not dedicated.”



It will be recalled that Captain Smart in July recounted the spiritual machinations by both the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.



“Ahead of the elections I mentioned the name of a polling station in Wa that if Nana Addo manages 90 votes, it would make him the winner of the elections. This is why I have some respect for Reverend Owusu Bempah and so whenever people attack him, I cringe because they don’t know what that man did.



“They had to send one barrel of urine from Accra to Wa … There are lots of strange things in the world and you got no idea. They had to sprinkle it on a certain park because of those who went to Benin for votes first,” he said.