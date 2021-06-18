Captain Smart slams IGP, Sheila Buckman over armored bullion van directive

Broadcast journalist Godsbrain Captain Smart

• The IGP has directed all banks to get armored bullion vans by the end of June

• He says any bank who fails to adhere to the directive will not have police escort



• Captain Smart has questioned why the IGP is acting now



Broadcast journalist Godsbrain Captain Smart has questioned the commitment of Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh to protecting the lives of police officers in the country.



Captain Smart on his Onua TV show poured scorn on the IGP’s directive to financial institutions in the country to purchase armored bullion vans by July 1 else he will withdraw polive escorts for the vans.



After playing a video of the police statement on the directive as read by the Superintendent Sheila Buckman, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Captain Smart indicated disapproval for the contents.

Examining the posture of Sheila Buckman, Captain Smart posited that the constant rolling of her eyes indicated that she did not believe in the statement which had been ordered by the IGP.



Taking on the IGP, Captain Smart listed instances where police personnel on bullion vans have been attacked in the last three years and questioned why the IGP did not take any drastic action.



He averred that latest order to the banks was a knee-jerk reaction to the issue of safety of police officers.



“Tweaa, stop saying that. Sheila should stop saying that. What she is saying is not true. Her facial expression even betrays her. If someone is speaking to you and she has little belief in what she is saying, the visual cultures pan like camera. We are not kids in the country.



“Police officers are not people you can joke with. It is not Sheila, she is just a messenger. Ask the IGP if a police officer was not killed in another bullion van incident. The same thing happened in 2019 and 2020 so if he valued human lives why would he wait till now to issue an ultimatum to banks to purchase armored bullion vans. It’s a lie.

“A policeman was shot in a bullion van and nothing was done. How many meetings will the IGP do when the men working under him are being killed like rats. Within six months there have been six attacks on bullion vans. Are you not scared? You are waiting for June ending,” he said.



Captain Smart's comment comes on the back of a statement by the police that effective July 1, police officers will offer escort service to only fortified armored bullion vans.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police will withdraw its officers from escort duties.”