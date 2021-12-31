Captain Smart slams Prophet Adom Kyei for using abandoned factory as church

Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart has descended heavily on the leader of Believers Worship Center, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah over his use of an abandoned match factory for his church activities.

Captain Smart in one of his usual rants on national issues launched an attack on Prophet Kyei who he claimed had rented the abandoned Kade Match Factory in the Eastern Region to use as one of his church branches.



According to Captain Smart, the church leader by his action is contributing to the unemployment rate by turning the old factory that hitherto could provide employment to the youth of Kade into a church.



In a video of the show sighted by GhanaWeb, the outspoken morning show host used several harsh words against the prophet.

Meanwhile, Prophet Kwadwo Duah has responded to the attack by Captain Smart. He has warned the journalist to be careful of his utterances lest he incurs his wrath.



"Now listen to me. This should be the last time you talk about me. If you're Captain Smart, you're not smarter than me. If you're called Kwadwo, I was named Kwadwo before you. Be very careful about me. You're warned. You're really warned," the prophet stated to a gathering of his congregants.



