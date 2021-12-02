Captain Smart speaks after release by Police

Captain Smart is a host on Onua TV

Captain Smart, presenter on Onua TV and Onua FM has spoken for the first time since his arrest by Police on Thursday, December 2.

In a 2 minutes, 30 seconds LIVE video posted on his personal Facebook handle, Onua Smart, the controversial broadcaster did not speak to the arrest save to confirm that he was in the office.



"I just want to alert you that the Peoples Assembly will be coming on tomorrow on Onua TV and Onua FM. A lot of people will be coming to share their views on different issues," he is heard saying.



The Peoples Assembly is a public forum initiative where people from diverse backgrounds will meet to share ideas on nation-building.



The programme will take place at the Executive Cinema at Kanda, where Media General - the parent company of Onua TV/FM - is located.



Police confirm arrest via statement

A December 2, 2021 Police statement said Smart had been arrested by Nima Divisional Police Command following some "unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on peace and security."



"The Nima Divisional Police Command today, Thursday, December 2, 2021, arrested Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as “Captain Smart”, the host of Onua TV/FM morning show in Accra.



"He was arrested following some unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on peace and security.



"He has been cautioned on the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act, 1960 (Act 29)," the statement said.



The statement explained that the broadcast journalist is currently aiding with investigations.





Possible cause of arrest?



The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, during his show on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 said Ghana needed an uprising to bring about positive change in the country.



“Where we have reached, we require an uprising with positive defiance. I am even shocked at Ghana’s soldiers.



"You can enter Parliament when MPs are being sworn in but when MPs are fooling, you can’t enter Parliament. Everybody is quiet in this country,” he said.