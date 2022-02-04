Captain Smart thanks Media General CEO for unflinching support

Captain Smart

Captain Smart has thanked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media General, Beatrice Agyemang and the entire management for the support they showed for him when he was arrested and detained.

He said this is the first time a CEO he has worked for has demonstrated such support for him during happenings as this.



After thanking Ghanaians for the love shown for him, he said “I alsowant to say thank you to the Group CEO. I have worked in other media houses and honestly, I have not come across a CEO and management members who would follow their worker in times like this. I am so grateful to the management of Media General.”



The Onua TV/FM morning show host was released on bail on Thursday February 3 after he met all the bail conditions at the Accra Circuit Court 8 to secure his release from police custody.



Captain and another staff of Onua Tv, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield (DJ GH Boy) were detained at the National Security office. This followed a hearing at the Circuit Court in Accra today Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



The court granted them bail after they had pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of charges of extortion and abetment to extortion.

After the court granted them bail around 10:45am the investigator who handled the matter took the four sureties to verify their places of abode.



The two gentlemen were first taken to the National Security office and they stayed there for three hours in the name of briefing the coordinator of what had transpired at the Court.



After three hours at the National Security, one officer (Eric Osei) went with the four sureties to verify their places of abode. This process delayed until the court closed, hence they were not able to process all the conditions for bail.



The court closed at 4 pm by which time the officers who had gone for verification had not returned and so the officers took the two suspects to National Security and then to the Ministries Police Station where they were kept for an hour.



The National Security officers came for the accused persons with the explanation that they had order from above to bring them back to the office of National Security.