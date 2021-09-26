Captain Smart under pressure to apologise to Western Regional Minister over attack

Host of Onua FM morning show, Captain Smart

Some social media users are calling on the host of Onua FM breakfast show to issue an apology to the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko after he (Captain Smart) went ballistic on him for announcing that Josephine Mensah, the supposedly kidnapped Takoradi woman was not pregnant in the first place.

Captain Smart on the Thursday, September 22, 2021, edition of his show held back no punch as he slammed the minister for doubting the woman’s story.



In what could be termed as harsh criticism, an incensed Captain Smart quizzed the minister if he was a boyfriend of the woman to doubt her story.



Captain Smart who had clearly bought into the narrative by Josephine Mensah demanded the immediate resignation or firing of Okyere Darko as Western Regional Minister.



But events thereafter have proven the Western Regional Minister right as Josephine Mensah has confessed to not only faking her pregnancy but also her alleged kidnapping.



ACP Kwesi Ofori of the Ghana Police Service told media men that in the presence of her mother and husband, Josephine Mensah disclosed that she has misled everyone connected the issue.

Her reason for faking her pregnancy is that she did not want to incur the fury of her husband after she had a miscarriage of a four-month-old pregnancy.



These revelations which confirm the Minister’s statement have led to the demand on Captain Smart to retract his words and apologize to the Minister.



The campaign is being led by one Sir Obama Pokuase, who is a social media activist for the ruling New Patriotic Party.



In a long piece, Sir Obama demanded that ethics of journalism requires one to apologize when he or gets the fact wrong hence the need for Captain Smart to apologize to the minister.



Other social media users also made similar appeals and chided Captain Smart for flouting the ethics of the journalistic profession.

Read the posts below

















Captain Smart Should apologize to the Regional Minister or lose his moral right to castigate others the next time.

Journalism shouldn't be this shallow pic.twitter.com/ylBbTagG5z — ABDUL MANAAF™ (@manaaf_official) September 24, 2021

Captain Smart has slowly turned into a senseless noisy man. It’s not even an insult at this point because it is that kind of “journalism” that sells. Power to him though — Count Olaf (@PY__96) September 25, 2021

The youth are easily getting brainwashed with people that portray themselves as "neutrals" in this country because we are driven by our emotions that cloud our judgements.



Captain Smart is an example of Such "Neutrals". — NanaYhaw (@NanaYhaw_) September 25, 2021

If Captain Smart has any integrity left, he should apologize to the Western Regional Minister for the insults rained at him. I don’t want to believe this is how people are trained at Journalism institutions. Crass journalists taking over the airwaves. Sad — Chief (@ChiefBillzs) September 25, 2021

So what will captain smart say,now

that Josephine has confessed that she lied to us all? Smart that ain't smart. Sɛ wahu sɛ w'ayɛ simpa panyin? — Snowball™️ (@HenriHoward) September 24, 2021

Ooh ghana where is captain smart I think he's insane sitting on your so-called radio station insulting the minister now look at you shame on to you — Kwame Appiaseinana (@KAppiaseinana) September 25, 2021

Monday morning make captain smart carry ein obolotui towel plus ein groot voice come insult someone again. https://t.co/6wLc5ki1ag — AB (@kuame_ab) September 24, 2021

Captain Smart is really in pains — Kwesi Boateng Junior (@KayJayHollowbee) September 25, 2021

Me.. Captain smart ignorantly Insulting the regional minister wrongfully.... That man is a big #MANGOPARK — Cony???????????????? (@dj_cony) September 24, 2021