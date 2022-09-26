1
Menu
News

Car burns at Dzorwulu, causes massive traffic on N1

Burnt Car At Dzorwulu .jpeg The car seen here was burnt to ashes

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports reaching GhanaWeb indicate that a car is caught up in flames near the Menzgold office in Dzorwulu.

The incident which happened barely an hour ago has led to massive gridlock on the portion of the N1 Highway leading towards the Accra Mall area, with drivers and passengers stranded.

Our reporter on the ground indicates that the car; a Toyota Vibe with registration number - NR 37 11 was being driven by a female at the time the incident happened.

Though details of what started the fire remain scanty, the owner of the vehicle is said to have narrowly escaped.

Meanwhile, some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who rushed to the scene have brought the situation under control.

EA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players