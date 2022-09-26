Car burns at Dzorwulu, causes massive traffic on N1

The car seen here was burnt to ashes

Reports reaching GhanaWeb indicate that a car is caught up in flames near the Menzgold office in Dzorwulu.

The incident which happened barely an hour ago has led to massive gridlock on the portion of the N1 Highway leading towards the Accra Mall area, with drivers and passengers stranded.



Our reporter on the ground indicates that the car; a Toyota Vibe with registration number - NR 37 11 was being driven by a female at the time the incident happened.



Though details of what started the fire remain scanty, the owner of the vehicle is said to have narrowly escaped.

Meanwhile, some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who rushed to the scene have brought the situation under control.



EA/WA