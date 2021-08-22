Car crash claims 10 lives at Gomoa Mampong

One of the buses at the accident scene

• 10 people have lost their lives in an accident on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway

• Many others sustained various injuries with some being in critical condition



• A survivor says wrongful overtaking was the cause of the accident



A gory accident at Gomoa Mampong on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central Region claimed the lives of 10 people on the morning of Sunday, August 22, 2021.



Other people who sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to the Winneba Trauma Hospital for treatment.



A report by JoyNews indicates that the accident occurred when two buses, one Boss and the other Deploma, collided on the road as a result of wrongful overtaking.

The Deploma bus, with registration number GS 6262-19, is reported to have been on its way from Accra to Ivory Coast while the Boss bus, with registration number GN 4741-10, was coming from Takoradi to Accra.



According to a survivor who was on board the Boss bus, “It all started when our driver had an overtaken and was about heading to his lane but unfortunately, we realised the other bus had also made an overtaken. Our driver then tried to prevent the two buses from colliding but before we realised it, the other bus had hit us from behind.”







The survivor, Emmanuel Quaicoo, who says about six people died on the spot, alleged that the Deploma bus was moving at top speed.



According to reports, Emmanuel Quaicoo and one other person survived the incident.

Confirming the incident, the Winneba Municipal Fire Officer, Henry Asiedu, said his officers worked to free people trapped in the buses immediately they reached the scene.



“My men were able to bring out about five people who were trapped. Two of them died but in all, we have about 10 casualties.”



The remains of the deceased, made up of six men and four women, have since been deposited at the Winneba Trauma mortuary.



