Car dealer accused of stealing GH₵130,000.00 granted bail

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵200,000.00 bail with two sureties to a car dealer, who allegedly misappropriated the proceeds of two vehicles valued at GH₵130,000.00 belonging to a businessman.

The Court ordered that one of Harim Moro’s sureties be justified with title deeds.

Moro denied stealing the money and he is to make his next appearance on March 28, 2023.

The prosecution told the Court presided over by Madam Alima El-Lawa Abdul-Basit that Hamid Abubakar, the complainant was a businessman living at Ablekuma whilst Moro lived at Lakeside, all suburbs of Accra.

The Court heard that in May 2022, the complainant gave two unregistered Civic Honda vehicles to Moro, the accused to sell for him.

The prosecution explained that copies of the car documents were also added to the vehicles and that Moro sold them without returning the proceeds.

That led to the arrest of Moro on November 9, 2022, when he asked for time to refund the money and he was granted Police enquiry bail.

Moro later refunded only GH₵20,000.00.

He was, therefore, processed and put before Court.

The Court asked that the prosecution file disclosures on or before March 22 and serve the accused person copies.

